Also Opening This Weekend: ‘College’

In this gross-out comedy from director Deb Hagan, three high school seniors (Drake Bell, Andrew Caldwell, and Kevin Covais) visit a college campus with visions of the best weekend of their lives dancing in their heads. Once there, the rowdiest fraternity on campus decides to recruit the boys as pledges, subjecting them to endless humiliations in return for granting them access to the no-holds-barred college party scene. But once the boys catch the eye of some of the older sorority girls, the suddenly threatened frat boys intensify the humiliation. The boys decide to fight back, and their revenge scheme might just land them on top.