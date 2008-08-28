Also Opening This Weekend: ‘Disaster Movie’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In yet another edition of the seemingly endless and, sadly, profitable series of witless spoofs, the creative team behind “Scary Movie,” “Date Movie,” “Epic Movie,” and “Meet the Spartans” takes on one of the few remaining genres it hasn’t yet squeezed dry: the disaster film. The movie follows the comic misadventures of a group of attractive 20-somethings during one fateful night as they try to make their way to safety in the midst of every known natural disaster and catastrophic event — asteroids, twisters, earthquakes, Amy Winehouse, and more.