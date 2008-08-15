Also Opening This Weekend: ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In this 3-D animated adventure from Illuminata Pictures, three young flies set off on a mission to become the first insects on the moon by hitching a ride on the historic Apollo 11 spaceflight. The film’s stunning visuals, which were inspired by actual transcripts and original blueprints from NASA, could introduce a new generation to the awe-inspiring achievements of the space program’s most momentous mission.

The year is 1969, and Nat (Trevor Gagnon), IQ (Philip Daniel Bolden), and Scooter (David Gore) are abuzz over the upcoming launch of the first manned mission to the moon. Inspired by his Grandfather’s (Christopher Lloyd) tale of hiding aboard Amelia Earhart’s plane during her solo cross-Atlantic flight, Nat hatches a plan to stow away on the Apollo 11 rocket.

When a NASA Ground Control official catches sight of the three winged stowaways, he instructs the astronauts on board to store them in a test tube for later study. But after an electrical short causes the ship’s engine to malfunction, the three intrepid insects escape just in time to discover the wiring problem and fix it. After a lunar landing, Nat tags along with Neil Armstrong on his legendary moon walk, marveling at the sights and sounds. But when Grandpa’s old flame Nadia (Nicolette Sheridan) arrives from Russia to warn him that her government, angry over losing the space race, has dispatched fly-spy Yegor (Tim Curry) to Cape Canaveral to sabotage the computer flight plans, the American flies must work fast to avert disaster.