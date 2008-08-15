The New York Sun

Also Opening This Weekend: ‘Mirrors’

In this thriller by director Alexandre Aja, Ben Carson (Keifer Sutherland) is head of security at a department store plagued by unexplained deaths. The store is also the target of demonstrators wanting compensation for an earlier fire tragedy. Soon, Ben becomes intrigued by a disturbed woman who claims that her sister, who died in the fire, is exacting revenge by using mirrors as a gateway back into the living world.

