Also Opening This Weekend: ‘Secrecy’

This documentary by Harvard professors Peter Galison and Robb Moss examines the complexities of the government’s interest in secrecy and the effect it has on individuals and laws. Using interviews and original animation, the film attempts to shed light on the reasons behind the need to classify a document as secret, and asks who polices the state’s ability to do so.

“Secrecy,” which opens Friday at Cinema Village, includes interviews with proponents and detractors of government policies, including former U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Charles Swift, former National Security Agency official Mike Levin, and the director of the National Security Archive at George Washington University, Thomas S. Blanton.