Also Opening This Weekend: ‘The Family That Preys’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In the latest film from the prolific writer-director-actor Tyler Perry, wealthy socialite Charlotte Cartwright (Kathy Bates) and her old friend Alice Pratt (Alfre Woodard) suddenly become mired in turmoil when their adult children’s extramarital affairs, unethical business practices, and a dark paternity secret threaten to derail family fortunes and unravel the lives of all involved.

Not surprisingly, given that this is a movie, Charlotte and Alice decide to take a breather from it all by taking a cross-country road trip, during which they rediscover themselves and find a way to save their families from ruin.