Also Opening This Weekend: ‘The House Bunny’

In this college comedy by director Fred Wolf, Shelley Darlington (Anna Faris) has lived at the Playboy Mansion for the last nine years. She is Hugh Hefner’s favorite and acts like a den mother to the other bunnies. But on her 27th birthday, she is unceremoniously evicted from the ultimate bachelor pad for “being too old.” Suddenly homeless and without essential skills, Shelley wanders around Los Angeles until she finds a new job as the housemother at Zeta Alpha Zeta, the most unpopular sorority on campus. Unless they can sign a new pledge class, the seven socially clueless women will lose their house to the scheming girls of Phi Iota Mu. With Shelley’s help, her new friends have a shot at glamour, and with the girls’ help, Shelley has a shot at learning how to use her brain.