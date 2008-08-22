Also Opening This Weekend: ‘The Longshots’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Former Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst directs Ice Cube in this uplifting sports comedy about a former high school football star who coaches his niece to become the first-ever female quarterback in the history of Pop Warner football.

Based on a true story, fallen hero Curtis Plummer (Ice Cube) trains his talented niece, Jasmine (Keke Palmer), to be the quarterback of the local team, despite the vehement protests of the other children. Soon Curtis is installed as the team’s coach, and with its pigtail-wearing star player, the squad of misfits wins its way to the Pop Warner Super Bowl, inspiring the small city of Minden, Ill., to remember such concepts as team spirit and town pride, as well as the glory it once knew.