American Winners at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is a gathering of the international film elite, and Americans have been strongly represented over the years. Eleven American film directors have won a Palme d’Or, the award given to the director of the Best Feature Film in the competition. Director Delbert Mann was the first ever to receive the award, which was established in 1955. From 1964 to 1974, the Palme d’Or was not awarded. The award came back into the picture 1975 and has since become the symbol of the festival.

American directors and their award winning films:

1955 “Marty” by Delbert Mann

1957 “Friendly Persuasion” by William Wyler

1976 “Taxi Driver” by Martin Scorcese

1979 “Apocalypse Now” (a work in progress) by Francis Coppola

1980 “All That Jazz” by Bob Fosse

1989 “Sex, Lies & Videotape” by Steven Soderbergh

1990 “Wild At Heart” by David Lynch

1991 “Barton Fink” by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

1994 “Pulp Fiction” by Quentin Tarantino

2003 “Elephant” by Gus Van Sant

2004 “Fahrenheit 9/11” by Michael Moore