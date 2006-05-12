American Winners at Cannes
The Cannes Film Festival is a gathering of the international film elite, and Americans have been strongly represented over the years. Eleven American film directors have won a Palme d’Or, the award given to the director of the Best Feature Film in the competition. Director Delbert Mann was the first ever to receive the award, which was established in 1955. From 1964 to 1974, the Palme d’Or was not awarded. The award came back into the picture 1975 and has since become the symbol of the festival.
American directors and their award winning films:
1955 “Marty” by Delbert Mann
1957 “Friendly Persuasion” by William Wyler
1976 “Taxi Driver” by Martin Scorcese
1979 “Apocalypse Now” (a work in progress) by Francis Coppola
1980 “All That Jazz” by Bob Fosse
1989 “Sex, Lies & Videotape” by Steven Soderbergh
1990 “Wild At Heart” by David Lynch
1991 “Barton Fink” by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen
1994 “Pulp Fiction” by Quentin Tarantino
2003 “Elephant” by Gus Van Sant
2004 “Fahrenheit 9/11” by Michael Moore