Amy Poehler To Depart ‘SNL’

Amy Poehler is leaving “Saturday Night Live” after this season in order to concentrate on family, E! News reported Tuesday.

The actress and comedian, who is expecting her first child with “Arrested Development” star Will Arnett, was thought to be departing the long-running NBC program after this season, but no timetable had been announced. NBC confirmed Tuesday that Ms. Poehler would not return after breaking for maternity leave in a few weeks. She has an untitled mockumentary-style show in the works with NBC.

Ms. Poehler, who turned 37 Tuesday, joined “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 as a featured performer, and became the first comic since Eddie Murphy to be promoted to full-time cast member in his or her first season. She gradually rose through the ranks and became an anchor on the show’s “Weekend Update” segments while doing popular impersonations of Kelly Ripa, Sharon Osbourne, Madonna, and Hillary Clinton.

Ms. Poehler is also up for her first Emmy Award this weekend for her “SNL” work. Her nomination, for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, is the first individual nod for an “SNL” performer since Will Ferrell earned one in 2001.