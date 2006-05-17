This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

And the Nominees Are ...

The nominations for the 2006 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards were announced yesterday. The awards will be presented at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11. CBS will broadcast the ceremony from 8 – 11 p.m.

Best Play

The History Boys, Alan Bennett

The Lieutenant of Inishmore, Martin McDonagh

Rabbit Hole, David Lindsay-Abaire

Shining City, Conor McPherson

Best Musical

The Color Purple

The Drowsy Chaperone

Jersey Boys

The Wedding Singer

Best Book of a Musical

The Color Purple, Marsha Norman

The Drowsy Chaperone, Bob Martin and Don McKellar

Jersey Boys, Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

The Wedding Singer, Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

The Color Purple

The Drowsy Chaperone

The Wedding Singer

The Woman in White

Best Revival of a Play

Awake and Sing!

The Constant Wife

Edward Albee’s Seascape

Faith Healer

Best Revival of a Musical

The Pajama Game

Sweeney Todd

The Threepenny Opera

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Ralph Fiennes, Faith Healer

Richard Griffiths, The History Boys

Ieljko Ivanek, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Oliver Platt, Shining City

David Wilmot, The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Kate Burton, The Constant Wife

Judy Kaye, Souvenir

Lisa Kron, Well

Cynthia Nixon, Rabbit Hole

Lynn Redgrave, The Constant Wife

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Michael Cerveris, Sweeney Todd

Harry Connick, Jr., The Pajama Game

Stephen Lynch, The Wedding Singer

Bob Martin, The Drowsy Chaperone

John Lloyd Young, Jersey Boys

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Sutton Foster, The Drowsy Chaperone

LaChanze, The Color Purple

Patti LuPone, Sweeney Toddn

Kelli O’Hara, The Pajama Game

Chita Rivera, Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Samuel Barnett, The History Boys

Domhnall Gleeson, The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Ian McDiarmid, Faith Healer

Mark Ruffalo, Awake and Sing!

Pablo Schreiber, Awake and Sing!

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Tyne Daly, Rabbit Hole

Frances de la Tour, The History Boys

Jayne Houdyshell, Well

Alison Pill, The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Zoe Wanamaker, Awake and Sing!

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein, The Drowsy Chaperone

Jim Dale, The Threepenny Opera

Brandon Victor Dixon, The Color Purple

Manoel Felciano, Sweeney Todd

Christian Hoff, Jersey Boys

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Carolee Carmello, Lestat

Felicia P. Fields, The Color Purple

Megan Lawrence, The Pajama Game

Beth Leavel, The Drowsy Chaperone

Elisabeth Withers-Mendes, The Color Purple

Best Costume Design of a Play

Michael Krass, The Constant Wife

Santo Loquasto, A Touch of the Poet

Catherine Zuber, Awake and Sing!

Catherine Zuber, Edward Albee’s Seascape

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, The Drowsy Chaperone

Susan Hilferty, Lestat

Martin Pakledinaz, The Pajama Game

Paul Tazewell, The Color Purple

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, The History Boys

Wilson Milam, The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Bartlett Sher, Awake and Sing!

Daniel Sullivan, Rabbit Hole

Best Direction of a Musical

John Doyle, Sweeney Todd

Kathleen Marshall, The Pajama Game

Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys

Casey Nicholaw, The Drowsy Chaperone

Best Choreography

Rob Ashford, The Wedding Singer

Donald Byrd, The Color Purple

Kathleen Marshall, The Pajama Game

Casey Nicholaw, The Drowsy Chaperone

Best Orchestrations

Larry Blank, The Drowsy Chaperone

Dick Lieb and Danny Troob, The Pajama Game

Steve Orich, Jersey Boys

Sarah Travis, Sweeney Todd