This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“April Flowers,” a group exhibition organized by New York Sun Arts contributor Xico Greenwald, opens today at the Queens College Art Center. The exhibit presents floral-themed artworks by 22 artists.

“From the vegetal patterns of Islamic tile design to Warhol’s iconic silkscreens of hibiscus blossoms, flowers have long served as artistic inspiration,” Greenwald says. “With a range of color as dazzling as any artist’s palette, they epitomize brevity and beauty… As the azalea bushes and cherry trees bloom across the Queens College Campus, this exhibit aspires to amplify the sense of renewal and optimism of springtime. The 22 artists in ‘April Flowers’ vary in style, but are united by an ebullient approach to their subject matter.”

The exhibiting artists are Alix Bailey, Janice Biala, Joe Brainard, Simon Carr, Ryan Cobourn, Peter Colquhoun, Deborah Freedman, Jane Freilicher, Xico Greenwald, Eric Holzman, Ginger Levant, Aubrey Levinthal, Ying Li, Tine Lundsfryd, Gerben Mulder, Jan Müller, Victor Pesce, Thaddeus Radell, Jessica Ramirez, Paul Resika, Edith Schloss and Saskia Sutherland.

April Flowers is on view through April 29, 2016 at Queens College Art Center, Rosenthal Library 6th Floor, 65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing, NY, 718-997-4803, http://qcpages.qc.cuny.edu/art_library/artcenter.html