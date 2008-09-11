Armory Show Adds Former Modern Painters Publishers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Armory Show has appointed a former magazine publisher, Deborah Harris, to be the managing director of the Armory Show – Modern, a new section of the Armory Show that will occupy Pier 92, just south of the main fair on Pier 94. Whereas the main fair includes primarily Contemporary art, the Armory Show – Modern will feature Modern and historical work. The Armory Show – Modern will accommodate some 70 new exhibitors. Both fairs will run March 5 through March 8.

The Armory Show was purchased last year by a subsidiary of Vornado Realty Trust, the Chicago-based Merchandise Mart Properties Inc., which immediately began planning to expand the fair. Last April, Vornado won a city contract to redevelop Pier 94 and Pier 92.

Ms. Harris, who most recently was the publisher of Modern Painters magazine, will report to the Armory Show’s executive director, Katelijne De Backer.