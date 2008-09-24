The New York Sun

Armstong Officially Elevated by Guggenheim Foundation

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation has named a new director.

After a worldwide search, the foundation’s trustees today unanimously appointed 59-year-old Richard Armstrong to run the foundation and its flagship Guggenheim museum in Manhattan.

The announcement comes about seven months after Thomas Krens resigned.

Armstrong has been the director of the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh since 1996. His new job starts November 4.

