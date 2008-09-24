Armstong Officially Elevated by Guggenheim Foundation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation has named a new director.

After a worldwide search, the foundation’s trustees today unanimously appointed 59-year-old Richard Armstrong to run the foundation and its flagship Guggenheim museum in Manhattan.

The announcement comes about seven months after Thomas Krens resigned.

Armstrong has been the director of the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh since 1996. His new job starts November 4.