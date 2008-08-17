Artists Defeat Writers in Hamptons Softball Match

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Call it an artful victory: The artists’ team has beaten the writers’ squad in a star-studded Hamptons charity softball game for creative types.

Saturday’s game in East Hampton featured Alec Baldwin as an umpire and Chevy Chase coming through with a line drive that helped turn the tide for the artists when they were down 2-0. They went on to win 4-2, their second victory in two years.

It was the 60th installment of the annual game, a tradition started by artists including Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning.

Saturday’s game raised more than $60,000 for hospice, day care, and drug rehabilitation services.