Artists Defeat Writers in Hamptons Softball Match

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Call it an artful victory: The artists’ team has beaten the writers’ squad in a star-studded Hamptons charity softball game for creative types.

Saturday’s game in East Hampton featured Alec Baldwin as an umpire and Chevy Chase coming through with a line drive that helped turn the tide for the artists when they were down 2-0. They went on to win 4-2, their second victory in two years.

It was the 60th installment of the annual game, a tradition started by artists including Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning.

Saturday’s game raised more than $60,000 for hospice, day care, and drug rehabilitation services.

