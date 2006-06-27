This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Public Library announced two new appointments yesterday to the music and dance divisions of the Library for the Performing Arts.

An Australian dance scholar, Michelle Potter, will join the library as curator of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division in August. George Boziwick, who has served as the curator of the library’s American music collection since 1991, was appointed chief of the music division.

Ms. Potter is currently the curator of dance at the National Library of Australia in Canberra, where she has made much of that library’s dance materials accessible online.

Mr. Boziwick has helped to bring the collections of Jerry Bock, Fred Ebb, and Wallingford Riegger, among many others, to the library. “As a wider audience discovers our collections through increased digital access and new online exhibits, we hope to inspire these new visitors to continue their explorations onsite in our reading rooms,” Mr. Boziwick said in a statement about his goals for the music division.