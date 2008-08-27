Australia Ponders Snoop Dogg Visa

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Australia’s immigration department said Wednesday it was conducting a character assessment of Snoop Dogg, including his criminal history, as the nation considers whether to grant the rapper a visa for a concert tour later this year.

A department spokesman said reports that the visa had already been granted were false.

He said the rapper, whose birth name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., applied for a visa in July and that the department carried out a preliminary assessment. Snoop Dogg and fellow hip-hop star Ice Cube had planned for an Australian concert tour in October.

“The department has now decided to do a full assessment of the character of Mr. Broadus, and the department has begun this assessment,” the spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity as required by the department.

He said Snoop Dogg had been notified of the further assessment.

The spokesman said that the rapper has visited Australia three times — in 1998, 2006, and 2007 — without incident, though he did overstay his visa by two days on the last visit.

Snoop Dogg withdrew his application for a visa to Australia last year when he failed to pass the character requirements after pleading no contest to gun and drug charges in the United States.