Barker, DJ AM Expected To Recover After Crash

Former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and celebrity disc jockey DJ AM are expected to fully recover from burns they suffered in a fiery South Carolina jet crash that killed the other four people aboard, one of their doctors said Sunday.

Dr. Fred Mullins, medical director of the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, said the two suffered second- and third-degree burns but had no other injuries from the crash that one witness described as a fireball shooting across a highway.

“Anybody who can survive a plane crash is pretty lucky,” Dr. Mullins told reporters during a news conference Sunday morning.

Mr. Barker was burned on his torso and lower body, and DJ AM, whose real name is Adam Goldstein, was burned on an arm and a portion of his scalp, according to a statement from the musicians’ families released by the hospital. Dr. Mullins declined to discuss specific recovery times for the men, but said such injuries can take a year to fully heal.

Both men are still in critical but stable condition, he said.