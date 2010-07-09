Beach Beauty

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Connie Fox, for thirty years and counting a year-round veteran of the legendary East Hampton art community, has been the subject of over sixty shows across a distinguished career, but is still what you’d have to call a painter’s painter. Her quirky canvases are unsettlingly de-centered in their composition and eclectic in their spatial definition and their mark making, but manage nonetheless to exude an almost metaphysical sense of place. Her latest show, topographically unspecific yet intense evocations of Sammy’s Beach, a picturesque spot on the north shore of the south fork, tap her characteristic reserves of off the wall beauty. From July 10 to August 2 at Pamela Williams Gallery, 167 Main Street, Amagansett, NY, 631 267 7817