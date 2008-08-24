The New York Sun

Biden Book, Once Forgotten, Now a Best Seller

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A memoir by Senator Biden, once as forgotten as his presidential run, is now a best seller.

A day after Senator Obama chose Mr. Biden as his running mate for the Democratic ticket, Mr. Biden’s “Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics” was in the top 10 on Barnes & Noble.com and in the top 40 on Amazon.com.

It was so in demand that on Sunday it was listed as out of stock by both booksellers.

The Random House Publishing Group released the memoir in the summer of 2007, several months after Mr. Biden announced his candidacy for president. But, like so many campaign works, “Promises to Keep” was no more successful than its author, who dropped out of the race in January 2008.

A year after it came out, “Promises to Keep” wasn’t yet available in paperback, a sign that the publisher had given up on the book.

