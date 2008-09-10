The New York Sun

Join
National

Bolshoi Director Ratmansky Joins ABT

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, Alexei Ratmansky, announced Wednesday that he would leave his current post at the end of the year and join the American Ballet Theatre as its artist in residence, the New York Times reported. In his new position, he will spend at least 20 weeks each year at the ABT, and choreograph one new work every season.

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use