Bolshoi Director Ratmansky Joins ABT

The artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, Alexei Ratmansky, announced Wednesday that he would leave his current post at the end of the year and join the American Ballet Theatre as its artist in residence, the New York Times reported. In his new position, he will spend at least 20 weeks each year at the ABT, and choreograph one new work every season.