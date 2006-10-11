The New York Sun

Join
National

Booker Prize Winner Announced

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON — Indian writer Kiran Desai won Britain’s prestigious Man Booker Prize on Tuesday for “The Inheritance of Loss,” a cross-continental saga that moves from the Himalayas to New York City.

Ms. Desai, daughter of novelist Anita Desai, had been one of the favorites for the $93,000 prize.

Born in 1971 and educated in India, England, and America, Ms. Desai published her first novel, “Hullabaloo in the Guava Orchard,” in 1998.

The 35-year-old, who was considered to be among the front-runners for the prize, held off the challenge of five other nominees, including the favorite, Sarah Waters, for her novel “The Night Watch.”

The other finalists were: “In The Country of Men,” Hisham Matar’s semi-autobiographical first novel about childhood in Muammar Gadhafi’s Libya; “The Secret River,” Kate Grenville’s tale of life in a 19th-century Australian penal colony; “Carry Me Down,” the story of an unusual boy, by Irish-Australian novelist M.J. Hyland, and “Mother’s Milk,” a portrait of a rich but dysfunctional family by an English writer, Edward St. Aubyn.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use