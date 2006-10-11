Booker Prize Winner Announced

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — Indian writer Kiran Desai won Britain’s prestigious Man Booker Prize on Tuesday for “The Inheritance of Loss,” a cross-continental saga that moves from the Himalayas to New York City.

Ms. Desai, daughter of novelist Anita Desai, had been one of the favorites for the $93,000 prize.

Born in 1971 and educated in India, England, and America, Ms. Desai published her first novel, “Hullabaloo in the Guava Orchard,” in 1998.

The 35-year-old, who was considered to be among the front-runners for the prize, held off the challenge of five other nominees, including the favorite, Sarah Waters, for her novel “The Night Watch.”

The other finalists were: “In The Country of Men,” Hisham Matar’s semi-autobiographical first novel about childhood in Muammar Gadhafi’s Libya; “The Secret River,” Kate Grenville’s tale of life in a 19th-century Australian penal colony; “Carry Me Down,” the story of an unusual boy, by Irish-Australian novelist M.J. Hyland, and “Mother’s Milk,” a portrait of a rich but dysfunctional family by an English writer, Edward St. Aubyn.