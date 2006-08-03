Boomer Time

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Let’s live to be 100 — or die trying,” the ebullient 45-year-old founder of Eons.com, Jeff Taylor, said. Eons.com, a Web site devoted to baby boomers, launched this week with considerable hoopla. This $10 million venture intends to build a sense of community among — and market to — the 50-plus set. Magazines have only partially succeeded with that goal. So will baby boomers flock to a Web site, in the same way teenagers have made instant fads out of MySpace.com or YouTube.com?

Given the players involved, it may happen. The Boston-based Mr. Taylor, who also founded Monster.com, has an impressive Internet track record. Monster.com is now the world’s leading online career site with 20 million visitors a month. Mr. Taylor’s backers in his new project include venture capital firms General Catalyst Partners and Sequoia Capital. Sequoia provided startup money for highly successful sites such as Google and Yahoo.

Actress Jane Seymour, 55, is the spokeswoman for the site, and — as members of the site are encouraged to do — she shares her life goals with her fellow baby boomers. (Her goals are “learning to meditate and taking a painting course in Florence.”) The site features a longevity calculator created by the founder of the New England Centenarian Study, Dr. Thomas Perls. The calculator provides life span estimates and advice on how to tack on a few more years.

One element on the site that Mr. Taylor expresses enthusiasm for is the obituary listings (which is perhaps counterintuitive). “Two and a half million people will die this year,” he said. “Job listings, auto listings have all moved to the Web. We will have the world’s biggest obituary listings.”

Creating content that attracts baby boomers has long been a challenge for both new and traditional publishing or broadcasting companies. Several magazines for this age group, such as Lear’s and New Choices have come and gone over the decades. Even AARP could not make a success of its own magazine, called My Generation, aimed specifically at boomers.

Part of the challenge is that television, magazines, and newspapers already attract vast audiences of baby boomers without tailoring content to them. Many advertisers claim they find the baby boomer audience they want in newspapers, as well as magazines that specialize in travel, money, food, health, home decorating, and women’s service. These publications are always searching for younger readers because the baby boomers are already there. And television tries endlessly to attract the young because it, too, has older viewers tuned into across the board.

Still, baby boomers tend to feel they and their interests are largely ignored. Conferences about aging reliably include complaints that the baby boomers, who are the country’s richest demographic, are not getting appropriate attention from the press and television.

In the interest of full disclosure, I was the founding editor of More magazine which remains, eight years after its launch, the only magazine directly aimed at women 40 and up. More currently has a rate base of 1.1 million, and its ad pages are up 13% so far this year. The August issue was up 28% compared to August of the previous year. More’s current editor in chief, Peggy Northrop, sees the demographic as attractive to potential advertisers. “I think advertisers are more comfortable with a product for over 40 rather than over 50.”

There is an opportunity to market creatively to this audience. “Women are more upset about turning 40 than 50. Once they are in their 40s, there is a sense of relief,” she said. “At 50, they are really feeling good and celebrating. They are going to Machu Picchu with their friends. When you are around 50, you feel like the mother of a toddler because you keep getting invited to so many birthday parties.”

Could a Web site aimed at this group be especially attractive? Mr. Taylor says there are 34 million Internet users between the ages of 50 and 63. He already has five major advertisers committed to the site including Hyatt, Harrah’s, Liberty Mutual, and Humana. “I know women are gaming, so they are online,” Ms. Northrop said, “But they are not accustomed to being that connected. Still it’s hard to predict, because things are changing every minute. Women love talking and in some of the transitions they go through at this age, they crave feedback from other women who are having the same experiences. The Web could be very good in that way.”

Does Mr. Taylor envision Eons.com to have the same kind of growth as MySpace or FaceBook? “I don’t think people will come to this site the way teenagers come to those sites. The social networking on this site will be based not on things like how people look, such as on a visual site like MySpace. They are interested in more aspirational things, on finding out and building communities based on mutual goals.”

But he believes if this age group becomes interested in the site’s content, they will tell their friends. “Remember, he said, “10,000 people are turning 50 every day.”