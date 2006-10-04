A Broken Party Betrays Itself

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Friedrich Nietzsche once said something to the effect that sometimes one remains faithful to a cause for no other reason than its opponents do not cease to be insipid. Watching the new Independent Film Channel documentary “…So Goes the Nation,” which both chronicles and provides a much needed autopsy of the failed Democratic electoral effort in 2004, it’s hard not to imagine that this is exactly how the average Republican feels. Even in the era of Tom Delay, Jack Abramoff, and now Mark Foley, Democrats continue to be unrelentingly patronizing toward Republicans and Republican ideals, and overconfident in their own righteousness. One would hope that this would give Democrats pause before the next election, as “…So Goes the Nation” presents a devastating picture of Democratic electoral incompetence.

What makes “…So Goes the Nation” so compelling other than its impeccable editing and pacing is that it makes some remarkable caveats considering its obvious Democratic sympathies (something that’s apparent enough, though I’m sure the filmmakers would dispute it). It’s merciless in its willingness to point out Democratic failures, from the party’s inconsistent message, patronizing attitudes, failed get-out-the-vote efforts, and the hilariously inept efforts to use celebrities to rally the base. (Watching C-list celebrity Fisher Stevens get outargued by some Ohio yokel in the parking lot of a high school football game is a highlight.)

Another remarkable aspect of the film is that it secured the appearance of top Bush campaign advisors — Bush Media Strategist Mark MacKinnon, past and present RNC Chairmen Ed Gillespie, and Ken Mehlman all participate, and even make some stunning revelations. Mr. MacKinnon flat out says that prior to Howard Dean’s campaign becoming a “toboggan ride to hell,” the Bush team was far more fearful of running against him than Kerry. They also detail exactly how they pulled off some of the Bush campaign’s more deft moves, literally springing the trap that resulted in Kerry famously saying he voted to fund the troops before he was against it. And their explanation of Bush’s unusually effective campaign ads also provides a worthwhile lesson in electoral politics.

Even more remarkable, despite whatever evil may lurk in their chest cavity in place of a heart, Bush’s people come off as both dignified and remarkably capable. The three big Democratic guns who serve as talking heads in the film don’t fare nearly as well. Former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe seems bitter, Paul Begala is smarmy and says laughable things like “democrats tend to be more intellectual,” and Kerry campaign manager Mary Beth Cahill is just a dead fish. While they all should be commended for admitting without qualification that they were outmaneuvered by the Republicans, this candor doesn’t exactly make them any more appealing.

Luckily the filmmakers stumbled upon 26-year-old Evan Hutchison, a-get-out-the-vote organizer in Columbus, Ohio, who appears throughout the film. Despite looking like what your average Republican would call a “damn hippie,” having spent the entire election on the ground in a vital swing state, Hutchison is brutal in his dissection and far, far more insightful than a hack like Mr. Begala. At one point he complains about how Democrats keep hiring the same consultants no matter how many races they lose (Bob Shrum, call your office); he also commends Republican campaigns for giving the most power to those who have the best ideas.

Unfortunately, not all of the Democratic incompetence in the film is depicted intentionally. Aside from Mr. Hutchison, the film spends a good deal of time following Miles Gerety, a 54-year-old lawyer from Connecticut and a volunteer for the Kerry effort in Ohio. Mr. Gerety is a virtual cartoon version of a New England liberal. He is allowed on numerous occasions to wax nostalgic about the Democratic effort for civil rights while music swells and they trod out the usual Broll of turning the fire hoses on the marches in Alabama. Mr. Gerety also repeatedly describes 2004 as the most important election since 1968, a year he needlessly romanticizes as an entrenched battle for the soul of America when the tide had already turned. Four years later, Richard Nixon would be reelected in the most lopsided presidential victory ever. Those who fail to learn the lessons of history…

But despite indulging more than a few tired Democratic canards, “…So Goes the Nation” is brisk, insightful, and informative. Given the streak Republicans have been on lately, few better things could be done for the health of the Republic than for Democrats to get their mojo back. “…So Goes The Nation” is just one of dozens of recent liberal political documentaries that is honest enough that it might actually effect change for the better in a party it convincingly demonstrates is broken.