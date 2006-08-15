Bungalow Art Colony Beckons

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Artist Richard George organized the First Bungalow Art Show, a group exhibition that opened Saturday in Far Rockaway. Artists, friends, and neighbors stopped by 158 Beach 25th Street for sips of wine and connoisseurship.

The Rockaways are a “hidden treasure,” John Baxter, who hosts a cable access television show, said. Born in County Caven, Ireland, he described himself as “an original rebel in the Rockaways.” He is actively working to prevent the waterfront from becoming, as he described it, a “private gated community for only the wealthy.” He was speaking with a vice president of Transport Workers Union 100, John Mooney.

The show had nine artists, one of whom was Kate Fernandez, who was exhibiting two works on paper in charcoal. The compositions were abstract with figurative elements, one of which resembled a wave with a corkscrew flourish. Standing back from them at a distance, one might think they were black-and-white photographs.

Ms. Fernandez was raised in Little Neck and lives in Sunnyside, Queens. Growing up in household with her father and mother working as an architect and an art teacher, respectively, Ms. Fernandez later studied at the School of Visual Arts. The Knickerbocker asked her about the art scene in Queens. She said it was an “upand-coming” art community.

“I’ve been serving drinks all day,” the show’s co-curator, Pablo Tauler, said. He is a photographer, painter, and installation artist who works with music, video, and other forms. What he liked about the show was that there were no labels, and people were meeting the artists in a domestic bungalow setting. He said the show had a community and neighborhood feeling. Painter Susan Anderson said the show was part of a new vitality in the area.

Mr. Tauler was exhibiting photographs he took from a blizzard in 2004. He said he was able to surprise neighbors who thought the scenes were from Antarctica when they were actually local beach scenes filled with snow. A number of the art works in the show featured beach themes, and a majority of the artists were from the Rockaway area.

Mr. Tauler was talking with Lizabeth (“Liz”) Nieves, founder of the online magazine www.sugarzine.com.

Richard Kostelanetz exhibited a blowup of an old postcard with his reminisces regarding the transience of place. He is lecturing next month at the University of Northern Illinois on John Cage, László Moholy-Nagy, and the polyartistic imagination.

Leonore (“Lee”) Lebow showed paintings of dogs and Paris scenery. She grew up in the Bronx, and in the 1940s, her parents owned a restaurant called Sam’s on Avenue B in Manhattan.

She and her husband, Harold, have been married 59 years.When asked if he too was an artist, he said he was an artist with light, referring to his years as a lighting designer for television productions such as “The Patty Duke Show” and the fabled show of urban grit, “Naked City.”

Rosario Vigorito exhibited a sketch of a nude woman, as well as a photo relating to a church in Italy. She also made a film about an uprooted area in Italy called “Borgo Fantasma.” She said her next film would be a history of Italian Jews to be called “Italkim.”

Among the diverse crowd was Karen Holley, wearing a piratethemed shirt. She runs a punk rock clothing boutique called Lawanna’s. Also attending the show was Patti Hagan, wearing a flag scarf around her neck and a pin and button protesting “Eminent Domain Abuse.” An author of the “The Road Runner’s Guide to New York City” (Times Books), she herself had recently engaged in a painterly pursuit. “Just yesterday, my sister and I finished a 20-foot tall, 15-feet-wide wall mural” in Prospect Heights, protesting the Atlantic Yards development.

She is a member of the Josselyn Botanical Society of Maine, a wildflower association. In her capacity as an expert on wildflowers, she assayed the vacant lots around the bungalows and noted an abundance of Queen Anne’s Lace, the bright blue chicory, and the evening primrose with dragonflies buzzing about.

A speciation of half feral, half pet cats capered about the alleyways and bungalow portals. Children played the city’s timeless variety of street games as overhead seagulls wove enigmatic designs.

