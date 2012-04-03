Castle Valley Hues

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The usual program at David Hall Fine Art in Wellesley, Massachusetts is abstraction, but the proprietor makes an exception for an able landscape painter whose exhibition opened over the weekend.

Adele Alsop was a student of Neil Welliver, Alex Katz, and Elaine de Kooning, each of whose influence can be felt in her work. There’s Welliver’s sense of care in the drawing, Katz’s enjoyment of flatness, and de Kooning’s painterly exuberance. Alsop’s primary residence, in addition to the others in New York and Massachusetts, is Castle Valley, Utah, near Moab. Her renditions do the region’s geography and flora great justice, capturing the striking oranges of its mountains and the scrubby quality of its forest. Her application of oils is at times calligraphic in their directness and simplicity.

“Adele Alsop” runs through May 2 at David Hall Fine Art, 555 Washington Street, Wellesley, Massachusetts, 781-235-0955, dhallfineart.com.

