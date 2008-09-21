Christie’s Adds $130M Fall Auction

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A splashy Morris Louis painting that once brightened a living room in Connecticut could find a new home at a $130 million Christie’s International auction on November 5, a day before its big-ticket Impressionist and Modern art sale.

The newly added auction includes 60 lots from the estates of a pair of wealthy New York-area widows, Rita Hillman and Alice Lawrence. The sale is stocked with blue-chip work from Mark Rothko, Édouard Manet, René Magritte, and Paul Cézanne.

Christie’s said an early estimate for the two-day tally is $300 million, a figure that is likely to increase as the auction house adds artworks to the sale. The estimate is down from $395 million a year ago.

“This is what the market wants,” a private dealer, Franck Giraud, said. “These are the most desirable kinds of pictures — significant examples put together a long time ago.”

Hillman, who died last year at 95, bought art with her late publisher husband, Alex Hillman. A major philanthropist, in 1989 Hillman sold a Picasso, “Mother and Child,” for $18.7 million at Sotheby’s in New York, donating the proceeds to a nursing education program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Hillman was president of the Alex Hillman Family Foundation, which had assets of $103 million, according to a 2006 tax filing, $74 million of which was listed as paintings and sculptures. In 2006, the foundation donated $1.7 million to arts- and nursing-related charities. Most of the proceeds from the Christie’s sale will go to the foundation.

The sale’s first 30 lots are Hillman’s collection, estimated to total up to $87 million. Top works include Manet’s 1880 “Fillette sur un banc,” of a young girl in a large hat, estimated to sell for up to $18 million. Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s 1897 “Portrait de Henri Nocq,” of an artist friend standing in Lautrec’s studio, is estimated at up to $8 million.

Lawrence, who died last February at 82, preferred a more Modernist aesthetic. Her custom-built Rafael Viñoly home in Ridgefield, Conn., was artfully arranged with a dark velvety 1950 Rothko in the entrance, “No. 43 (Mauve),” now tagged to fetch up to $30 million. The colorful 1959-60 Morris Louis in the living room is estimated to bring up to $3 million.

Lawrence’s portion of the November 5 sale is estimated to sell for between $44 million and $66 million.