“Exploded pours of paint determine the initial compositions in my paintings,” according to Elisabeth Condon, whose exhibition at Lesley Heller Workspace opens this evening, 6-8 PM. “To their improvisational shapes and translucent colors I add images and idioms from places lived or traveled, particularly Asia. The multiple points of view, stacked spaces and expressive brushwork in Chinese painting are a major influence in my work. Walking through an Asian city immerses me in a landscape that combines 1960s Los Angeles and contemporary Manhattan, fusing childhood and adulthood together. Such factors flatten the spatial dimension and heighten the visual sense, as if roaming inside a traditional Chinese scroll.”

Elisabeth Condon: Climb the Black Mountain starts today and runs through May 15 at Lesley Heller Workspace, 54 Orchard Street, between Hester and Grand streets, 212-410-6120, lesleyheller.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.