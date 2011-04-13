The New York Sun

Join
National

Climb the Black Mountain

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

“Exploded pours of paint determine the initial compositions in my paintings,” according to Elisabeth Condon, whose exhibition at Lesley Heller Workspace opens this evening, 6-8 PM. “To their improvisational shapes and translucent colors I add images and idioms from places lived or traveled, particularly Asia. The multiple points of view, stacked spaces and expressive brushwork in Chinese painting are a major influence in my work. Walking through an Asian city immerses me in a landscape that combines 1960s Los Angeles and contemporary Manhattan, fusing childhood and adulthood together. Such factors flatten the spatial dimension and heighten the visual sense, as if roaming inside a traditional Chinese scroll.”

Elisabeth Condon: Climb the Black Mountain starts today and runs through May 15 at Lesley Heller Workspace, 54 Orchard Street, between Hester and Grand streets, 212-410-6120, lesleyheller.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use