Color and Consequence

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
Wolf Kahn, the celebrated landscape painter, has an exhibition of new work opening tomorrow evening at Ameringer McEnery Yohe. “The new paintings gathered in this exhibition continue to address elemental questions of space, shape and color with rigor and understated sophistication,” writes Christina Kee for the gallery. “They are at once ambitious, compelling and complex. This past year, Kahn has worked primarily from landscapes in the Vermont area, and this show gathers works of four distinct views: a forest, a grove, a shed in the woods and a pond surrounded by reeds and hills. From these few motifs, Kahn has created a spectacular range of variation, in which each painting stands out in striking contrast to the next.”

“Wolf Kahn: Color & Consequence” opens tomorrow, June 2, 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and runs through July 16 at Ameringer McEnery Yohe, 525 West 22nd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-445-0051, amy-nyc.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

