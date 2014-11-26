The New York Sun

Join
National

Color and Line

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ANN SAUL
ANN SAUL

Dana Gordon’s artwork, on view at Andre Zarre Gallery, raises the age-old controversy of color versus line-quality in painting. The argument dates back to the Renaissance when painters in Florence considered design preeminent while Venetians maintained color was of central importance. Gordon’s canvases coax line and color to share importance in a display of exuberant abstraction.

Executed with great precision, vivid colors and playful shapes are carefully arranged in Gordon’s thoughtful compositions. In “Endless Painting 1,” 2014, two column-like forms go off the top and bottom edges of a large vertical canvas. Inside these baroque forms are uniformly sized blocks, each square its own pure color, sometimes only subtly distinguished from neighboring colors. Gordon’s columns are wild checkerboards with edges that curve and wave and dip and scoop their way from top to bottom.

“Endless Painting 6,” 2014, creates a strong contrast between background and foreground. Against thinly painted red, green and pale pink stripes, a flurry of shapes in dazzling colors seem to fall like oddly formed confetti. Gordon’s shapes are carefully molded in heavy impasto paint with a palette knife, a bas-relief in color that pops off the canvas.

Also on view at Andre Zarre Gallery are recent paintings by Cathy Diamond. Here the artist uses nature-based drawings to create forms that at first glance resemble figures but after closer study escape into the realm of the imagination. The forms in Diamond’s paintings have energy, pushing or pulling against the picture plane as if engaged in an exotic dance.

Diamond’s lines generate movement and rhythm, creating compositions that are at once kinetic and still. Diamond describes these works as “invented landscapes,” creating abstract spaces that, like a Rorschach test, ignite the imagination.

Employing inventive, modern-day abstraction, both artists at Andre Zarre Gallery update timeless formal concerns.

Dana Gordon: Recent Paintings, Cathy Diamond: Recent Paintings, through December 6, 2014, Andre Zarre Gallery, 529 West 20th Street, New York, 212-255-0202, www.andrezarre.com

More information is available about Ms. Saul’s work at www.pissarrosplaces.com and www.artbookannex.com.

ANN SAUL
ANN SAUL

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use