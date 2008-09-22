Color Safe at the Emmy Awards
Gowns in bold colors came down the red carpet as celebrities arrived at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards. Brooke Shields found a supremely flattering shade of magenta. Mariska Hargitay projected confidence in a marigold gown by Carolina Herrera. In a seafoam-green strapless gown by Calvin Klein, Cynthia Nixon appeared every bit the serious, talented professional she is. Mary-Louise Parker looked ready for fun in a bright blue spaghetti-strap gown.