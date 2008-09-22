The New York Sun

Color Safe at the Emmy Awards

PIA CATTON
Gowns in bold colors came down the red carpet as celebrities arrived at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards. Brooke Shields found a supremely flattering shade of magenta. Mariska Hargitay projected confidence in a marigold gown by Carolina Herrera. In a seafoam-green strapless gown by Calvin Klein, Cynthia Nixon appeared every bit the serious, talented professional she is. Mary-Louise Parker looked ready for fun in a bright blue spaghetti-strap gown.

