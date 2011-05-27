The New York Sun

Compelled by Pictorial Truth

Yesterday, four solo exhibitions began at John Davis Gallery in Hudson. Notable among them is a display of new work by David Hornung, who writes, “These recent pictures, all made with gouache on handmade paper, were completed in the winter and spring of 2010-2011. As usual, they depict scenes from around my home in the Catskills. My usual working method is to create loose sketches from memory and imagination and then translate them into paintings.

“The paintings in this exhibition, although small, take time to develop. I make many adjustments and ‘corrections,’ mostly in pursuit of a nebulous but insistent sense of balance. Not compositional balance, but the balance of all the various parts of a picture including its tenuous connection to outside reality. I’m preoccupied by the distinction between fact and fiction in what is largely an artificial enterprise. You could say that I am compelled by a pictorial truth, not realism.”

“David Hornung: New Work” runs through June 19 at John Davis Gallery, 362 1/2 Warren Street, Hudson, New York, 518-828-5907, johndavisgallery.com. An opening reception for the exhibition takes place Saturday, May 28, 6-8 PM.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

