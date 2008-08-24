Critic John Russell Dies at 89

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

John Russell, lead art critic for the New York Times from 1982 through 1990, died Saturday at the age of 89, the newspaper reported Sunday.

An Englishman, Russell had come to New York from the Times of London, where, in the years after World War II, he played a significant role in advocating the work of the now-canonical postwar British artists Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud, among others.