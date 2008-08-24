Croatian Film Sweeps Sarajevo Festival

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A Croatian film about two men from opposing sides in the Bosnian conflict has won the main prizes at the Sarajevo Film Festival, according to a report by the BBC.

“Buick Riviera” won honors for director Goran Rusinovic, as well as best-actor awards for stars Leon Lucev and Slavko Stimac. The film tells the story of a Bosnian Muslim and a Bosnian Croat who meet on a deserted American road.

The best-actress award went to Turkey’s Ayca Damagaci for her role in “My Marlon and Brando,” a film by fellow Turk Huseyin Karabey.

The event, the biggest of its kind in the Balkans, also attracted competition from Slovenia, Serbia, Hungary, and Austria, with 10 films competing for the main prize.

A total of 174 films and documentaries were screened during the festival, which began August 15.