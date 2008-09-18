Cuban Moviemaker Humberto Solas Dies at 66

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Cuban filmmaker Humberto Solas has died from cancer at age 66.

His works include the seminal 1968 film “Lucia,” which examined the Cuban woman during three distinct historical periods.

Working with the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry, he also made “Manuela” (1966), “Un dia de noviembre” (1972), “Cantata de Chile” (1975), “Cecilia” (1981), “Un hombre de exito” (1986), and “El siglo de las Luces” (1991).

Solas’s more recent films include “Miel para Oshun” (2001) and “Barrio Cuba” (2005).

Among his numerous awards, Solas received Cuba’s National Film Prize in 2005 for the body of his work.