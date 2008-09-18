The New York Sun

Cuban Moviemaker Humberto Solas Dies at 66

Cuban filmmaker Humberto Solas has died from cancer at age 66.

His works include the seminal 1968 film “Lucia,” which examined the Cuban woman during three distinct historical periods.

Working with the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry, he also made “Manuela” (1966), “Un dia de noviembre” (1972), “Cantata de Chile” (1975), “Cecilia” (1981), “Un hombre de exito” (1986), and “El siglo de las Luces” (1991).

Solas’s more recent films include “Miel para Oshun” (2001) and “Barrio Cuba” (2005).

Among his numerous awards, Solas received Cuba’s National Film Prize in 2005 for the body of his work.

