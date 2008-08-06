Culture Bulletin

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AUSCHWITZ SEEKS INTERNATIONAL FUNDING

The museum on the site of the former Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in Poland has appealed to the international community for funding, saying it can’t afford to carry out urgent repair work.

“It’s time for other governments to take their turn, especially Germany,” the museum’s deputy director, Krystyna Oleksy, said by phone. “Poland is hardly one of the world’s richest countries and it has borne the brunt of the funding for decades now.”

The museum currently has a budget of about $9.6 million a year. Half comes from the Polish government and half from tourism revenue, such as sales of books and guided tours at the museum. Ms. Oleksy said the amount is “far too low,” and declined to estimate how much the museum needs for conservation work on the former barracks and the remains of the gas chambers.

CITY CENTER ANNOUNCES 2008-09 SEASON

The New York City Center’s 2008-9 season will open September 17 with the Fall for Dance Festival, the organization announced yesterday, in addition to releasing a complete calendar of the season. The festival will run through September 27.

Christopher Wheeldon’s Morphoses/The Wheeldon Company will present a series of performances to a full orchestra from October 1-5.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will celebrate its 50th anniversary season from December 3-January 4 with two world premiere pieces: choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti’s new work and a collaboration between the Ailey company and the musical group Sweet Honey in the Rock.

The season will also include performances by the American Ballet Theatre, the Paul Taylor Dance Company, the San Francisco Ballet, the Miami City Ballet, the Eifman Ballet, the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company, the Manhattan Theater Club, and the City Center’s own series, entitled “Encore!”

INTREPID EXHIBITION TO OPEN AT LAGUARDIA

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum will exhibit replicas of fighter planes that have launched from the Intrepid, along with other memorabilia from the aircraft carrier in LaGuardia Airport’s Central Terminal’s Food and Shops on the departures level, to be unveiled on August 20 and run through November of this year. The exhibition opens in conjunction with National Aviation Week. The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is currently undergoing renovations. The aircraft carrier, which is the central feature of the museum, will return when the museum reopens on November 8 of 2008.

The Boy Scouts Air Explorers Club, a group of high school students interested in the study of the aviation industry, will be available to discuss the items exhibited at the unveiling of the show.