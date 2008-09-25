The New York Sun

Dealer To Raffle Street Art During Frieze

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

London dealer Lazarides has come up with an ingenious way to market street art — a raffle. On the evening of October 16, the day Frieze Art Fair officially opens, the urban art specialist will hold an “Extravaganza” of music, games, and burlesque, according to an e-mailed statement.

The Soho gallery plans to sell 250 tickets at more than $5,000 each for the event, which includes a raffle of “System Error,” an original “corrupted” oil painting by Banksy valued at more than $550,000, as well as works by Miranda Donovan, Jonathan Yeo, and the Faile artist collective. The ticket admits two and gives the holder a 1-in-10 chance of winning an original work, the statement said.

“This night is all about putting as much energy and attitude into the London art scene as these artists put into their work,” the gallery’s founder and director, Steve Lazarides, said.

