DeGeneres and de Rossi Wed

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In the biggest celebrity union since California legalized same-sex marriage, Ellen DeGeneres, 50, and Portia de Rossi, 35, wed Saturday night in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home, People and Us magazines reported.

After the California Supreme Court’s ruling in May, the talk-show host announced that she and Ms. de Rossi would wed after four years together.