DeGeneres and de Rossi Wed

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In the biggest celebrity union since California legalized same-sex marriage, Ellen DeGeneres, 50, and Portia de Rossi, 35, wed Saturday night in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home, People and Us magazines reported.

After the California Supreme Court’s ruling in May, the talk-show host announced that she and Ms. de Rossi would wed after four years together.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
