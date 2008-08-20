The New York Sun

Join
National

Domingo Replaces Álvarez in ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

Plácido Domingo will replace Marcelo Álvarez in the role of Maurizio in the Metropolitan Opera’s February production of Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur,” the organization announced Wednesday. Mr. Domingo made his Met debut in the role 40 years ago, and has since performed the part at the opera house only once, in 1983. Before the casting switch was made, Mr. Domingo was set to conduct this production; in his place, Marco Armiliato will conduct.

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use