Domingo Replaces Álvarez in ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’

Plácido Domingo will replace Marcelo Álvarez in the role of Maurizio in the Metropolitan Opera’s February production of Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur,” the organization announced Wednesday. Mr. Domingo made his Met debut in the role 40 years ago, and has since performed the part at the opera house only once, in 1983. Before the casting switch was made, Mr. Domingo was set to conduct this production; in his place, Marco Armiliato will conduct.