Dominick Dunne Returns to O.J. Trial

Celebrity crime writer Dominick Dunne was greeted by O.J. Simpson as he returned to a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday to cover the former football star’s armed robbery-kidnapping trial.

“Mr. Dunne, nice to see you back,” Mr. Simpson said as the 82-year-old Mr. Dunne and his son, Griffin Dunne, arrived in the courthouse hallway minutes before testimony resumed.

Mr. Dunne shook Mr. Simpson’s hand before turning to accept well wishes from the bailiff in the courtroom, Arthur Sewell.

The Vanity Fair magazine writer has spent decades covering society and celebrity trials, including Mr. Simpson’s acquittal in 1995 of the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Mr. Dunne, who has been fighting bladder cancer, left the courtroom Monday after complaining of severe pain, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mr. Dunne said he had been diagnosed with an infection.

He said on Tuesday that he felt better.