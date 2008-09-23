The New York Sun

Join
National

Dominick Dunne Returns to O.J. Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Celebrity crime writer Dominick Dunne was greeted by O.J. Simpson as he returned to a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday to cover the former football star’s armed robbery-kidnapping trial.

“Mr. Dunne, nice to see you back,” Mr. Simpson said as the 82-year-old Mr. Dunne and his son, Griffin Dunne, arrived in the courthouse hallway minutes before testimony resumed.

Mr. Dunne shook Mr. Simpson’s hand before turning to accept well wishes from the bailiff in the courtroom, Arthur Sewell.

The Vanity Fair magazine writer has spent decades covering society and celebrity trials, including Mr. Simpson’s acquittal in 1995 of the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Mr. Dunne, who has been fighting bladder cancer, left the courtroom Monday after complaining of severe pain, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mr. Dunne said he had been diagnosed with an infection.

He said on Tuesday that he felt better.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use