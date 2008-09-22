Dominick Dunne Stricken at Simpson Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Celebrity crime writer Dominick Dunne has been taken to a Las Vegas hospital after he says he was stricken by pain while watching testimony in the O.J. Simpson armed robbery-kidnapping trial.

The 82-year-old Mr. Dunne said by telephone Monday that he was being checked by doctors. He says he expects to be released from the hospital later in the day.

Says Mr. Dunne: “Tell them not to worry. I’m fine. They’re going to check me out and I’ll go back to the hotel and watch the trial there today.”

The Vanity Fair magazine writer has spent decades covering society and celebrity trials.

He has been fighting bladder cancer and has said in recent interviews that the Simpson trial would likely be his last. He plans to write his memoirs.