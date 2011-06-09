This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A reception opens at 6 PM this evening at Von Lintel Gallery for “a group show of eight contemporary abstract artists who represent a diverse range of entry points into abstraction,” according to the gallery. The artists included are Andrea Belag, Lisa Corinne Davis, Amy Ellingson, Catherine Howe, Rebecca Smith, Dannielle Tegeder, Canan Tolon, and Carrie Yamaoka.

“Driven to Abstraction” runs through July 23 at Von Lintel Gallery, 520 West 23rd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, ground floor, 212-242-0599, vonlintel.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.