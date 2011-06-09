The New York Sun

Driven to Abstraction

A reception opens at 6 PM this evening at Von Lintel Gallery for “a group show of eight contemporary abstract artists who represent a diverse range of entry points into abstraction,” according to the gallery. The artists included are Andrea Belag, Lisa Corinne Davis, Amy Ellingson, Catherine Howe, Rebecca Smith, Dannielle Tegeder, Canan Tolon, and Carrie Yamaoka.

“Driven to Abstraction” runs through July 23 at Von Lintel Gallery, 520 West 23rd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, ground floor, 212-242-0599, vonlintel.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

