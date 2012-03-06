Elegant Cages of Stone

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The technical marvels that are the works of Elizabeth Turk are on display at Hirschl & Adler Modern through the end of the month.

“Elizabeth pushes beyond her own physical boundaries to explore the inherent beauty of marble’s intrinsic shape to create elegant, intricate and delicate pieces of work,” says the gallery. “On average it takes Elizabeth one year to complete a sculptural piece. Elizabeth uses a variety of tools, including electric grinders, files and small dental tools, to transform one solid piece of marble into detailed patterns and complex shapes that range from the figurative to the abstract. The finished piece weighs between 50 and 120 pounds.”

In 2010, Ms. Turk won a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, the so-called Genius Grant, and has also been honored by the Barnett Newman Foundation. The artist is scheduled to be in the gallery at 10 AM this Saturday, March 10.

“Elizabeth Turk: Cages” runs through March 31 at Hirschl & Adler Modern, 730 5th Avenue, at 57th Street, 4th floor, 212-535-8810, hirschlandadler.com.

Franklin Einspruch is the art critic for The New York Sun. He blogs at Artblog.net.