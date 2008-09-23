Elton John’s Brooch Up for Sale

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A sapphire-and-diamond brooch worn by singer Elton John in one of his music videos will go under the gavel this week.

The Art Deco piece is shaped like a “J,” and was worn by Mr. John in the 1988 music video “I Don’t Wanna Go on With You Like That.”

It is expected to fetch $22,000 when it goes up for sale at Bonhams auction house in London on Thursday.

The 1930s-era brooch has brilliant-cut and baguette-cut diamonds and oval-cut and circular-cut sapphires.

Despite the growing global financial crisis, the auction house struck a confident note about the sale of the brooch and other jewelry items.

“Diamonds have an enduring appeal,” Jean Ghika, Bonhams’s UK director of jewelry, said Tuesday. “They provide timeless elegance in a fast-moving fashion arena and in many instances maintain their worth.”

An 11-carat emerald-cut diamond ring by De Beers that auctioneers say could go for as much as $593,000 is among the other items being sold.