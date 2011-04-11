Everything at a Distance Turns into Poetry

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“During the Romantic era, the open window appeared either as the sole subject or the main feature in many pictures of interiors that were filled with a poetic play of light and perceptible silence,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Rooms with a View: The Open Window in the 19th Century is the first exhibition to focus on this motif as captured by German, Danish, French, and Russian artists around 1810–20. Works in the exhibition range from the initial appearance of the motif in two sepia drawings of about 1805–06 by Caspar David Friedrich to paintings of luminous empty rooms from the late 1840s by Adolph Menzel. The show features 31 oil paintings and 26 works on paper, and consists mostly of generous loans from museums in Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Austria, Sweden, and the United States.”

Rooms with a View runs through July 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 212-570-3951, metmuseum.org.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.