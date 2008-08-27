The New York Sun

FBI Arrests Blogger for Leaking ‘Chinese Democracy’

Federal authorities say they have arrested a Web logger suspected of streaming songs from Guns N’ Roses’ unreleased album, “Chinese Democracy,” on his Web site.

FBI agents arrested 27-year-old Kevin Cogill on Wednesday morning on suspicion of violating federal copyright laws. Federal authorities say Mr. Cogill posted nine unreleased Guns N’ Roses songs on his Web site in June.

The songs were later removed.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mr. Cogill admitted to agents that he posted the songs on his Web site.

“Chinese Democracy” is a much anticipated — and repeatedly delayed — new album by Guns N’ Roses that is more than 10 years in the making.

