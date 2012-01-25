This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“The vellum support has been a perfect choice,” explains Tad Wiley regarding his current exhibition, “in that its smooth surface allows the paint to sit right up on top. However the surface is not without ‘tooth’, which traps the more thinned out color in a way reminiscent of the application of tusche on a lithography stone. The translucent cast allows overspills to creep around the back surface and appear on the front in a ‘ghosting’ fashion.”

George Lawson Gallery in Culver City, which is showing Wiley’s work, adds, “Wiley’s shift from his accustomed oil-based enamel to an alkyd painting medium for this series has allowed more spontaneity, a looser handling with expanded options for form and color within the field, resulting in a very dynamic body of work. In our new small gallery, we will show a selection of paintings in enamel on wood. Both bodies of work continue to develop Wiley’s geometric language with its traces of architecture, wood joinery, and the natural world.”

“Tad Wiley: Fifty Vellums | Selections from the Series” runs through February 11 at George Lawson Gallery, 8564 Washington Boulevard, Culver City, California, 310-837-6900, georgelawsongallery.com.

