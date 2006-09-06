The New York Sun

Join
Arts+

First Day at the Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
PIA CATTON
PIA CATTON

Wearing white after Labor Day isn’t a fashion crime anymore. But if Katie Couric really wanted us to focus on her reporting rather than her wardrobe, she shouldn’t have flouted one of the oldest rules in the book. Notwithstanding her white jacket (which wasn’t even winter white), her debut on the “CBS Evening News” last night was largely successful.

Ms. Couric chose a tasteful, yet playful manner in which to acknowledge her new post. After stating briefly that she was happy to be there, she wasted no time in getting straight to a feature on Afghanistan, followed by a not-exactly-groundbreaking story on oil. To introduce a new feature on the show, she tossed in an endearing note of self-awareness: “And coming up, something new for the evening news, besides me, ‘Free Speech.'”

The feature, though, could use some work. “Free Speech” will include “opinion and commentary from a wide range of Americans,” says the CBS News Web site. Let’s hope some of them have something more to say than Morgan Spurlock, creator of “Super Size Me” and an American hardly in need of a soapbox.

Though she didn’t come up with a sign-off — and took the easy way out by asking viewers for suggestions — Ms. Couric seemed sincere in thanking viewers for watching. Which might have something to do with the $15 million she’s being paid: No one wants to be a high-priced flop.

Did she nod her head too much or smile too much? Maybe. But that’s a matter of taste — and probably also a matter of nerves. Regardless of how many years she’s spent in front of the camera, she’s a performer in a new role on the first night. Her calm, straightforward delivery —with a voice that rolls with a comforting caress of each syllable — will win out.

PIA CATTON
PIA CATTON

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use