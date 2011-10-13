This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

This evening there will be an opening reception at Denise Bibro Fine Art for an exhibition of new works by Audrey Ushenko, a widely exhibited member of the National Academy of Art in New York City.

“As the title suggests, Ushenko’s uniquely rendered canvases of luxuriously composed still life and social gatherings have the air of an extravagant garden party or celebration,” says the gallery. “Often, Ushenko takes liberties, twisting the compositions by juxtaposing people, creatures and objects that you may not expect to be nearby or you would not have noticed otherwise. In doing so there is always an element of the unpredicted in her work.”

“Audrey Ushenko: Fête Champêtre” opens this evening, 6:00-8:00 PM, and runs through November 12 at Denise Bibro Fine Art, 529 West 20th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 4W, 212-647-7030, denisebibrofineart.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.