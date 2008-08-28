Gagosian To Host Second Moscow Exhibit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

New York’s Larry Gagosian — the art dealer with the most commercial gallery space worldwide — is planning a show next month of more than 100 contemporary works by almost 50 artists in a former chocolate factory near Moscow’s Kremlin.

Titled “For What You Are About to Receive,” the show is Gagosian’s second in the Russian capital, and runs from September 18 through October 25. The gallery said it sold “about two-thirds” of the 40 artworks it brought to a luxury mall in a Moscow suburb for 10 days at the end of October 2007.

Russia, now in its 10th year of economic growth, is the world’s second-biggest oil exporter. According to Forbes, the number of Russian billionaires jumped to 110 in 2008 from 36 in 2004. This new wealthy class is eager to spend on luxury items and fine art.

“Gagosian Gallery’s first exhibition in 2007 was a success and encouraged the gallery to come back this year with a more ambitious presentation,” the gallery said in a statement.

Artists to be shown include Alberto Giacometti, Willem de Kooning, Roy Lichtenstein, and Pablo Picasso. The show will also have new works, never displayed before, by Anish Kapoor, Jeff Koons, Ed Ruscha, Richard Serra, and Cy Twombly. The gallery said that “some” of the works are for sale.

The exhibition will be in Red October, a 19th-century red brick former chocolate factory on the Moscow River, diagonally across from the Kremlin. Gagosian’s show will inaugurate this space as a new arts center in Moscow.

Gagosian has seven spaces worldwide. Three are in New York City, one in Beverly Hills, two in London, and one in Rome. The gallery denied speculation that it plans to open a permanent space in Moscow.